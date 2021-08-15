Independence Day: Internet, mobile services unaffected in J&K

"There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

This is for the first time in three years that the Internet and mobile services in Kashmir remained unaffected on Independence Day.

These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.

The services were not snapped last in 2018 during governor N N Vohra's tenure.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of the valley Sunday, although security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir, the officials said. (With PTI inputs)