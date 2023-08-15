Independence Day | MC President leads Sopore function

Sopore, Aug 15: Municipal Council (MC) President of Sopore, Masrat Kar, unfurled the tricolour during the Independence Day function at Khushal Stadium here today
Addressing the gathering, MC President Masrat Kar outlined significant developments and ongoing projects. She highlighted that this year, 10 financial grants were approved for various projects. Among these, 8 projects are currently underway with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 18 crore
"In addition, two new projects, a community hall, and the town's facelift, are in the pipeline, together worth around 4 crore rupees," she said. Of note was the substantial progress in drainage projects, with Rs five crore sanctioned out of a total 21 crore project.