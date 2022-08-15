Independence Day: National Flag hoisted at Kashmir University's main, satellite campuses

Srinagar, Aug 15: The National Flag was on Monday hoisted at the main and satellite campuses of the University of Kashmir with full honour and respect to celebrate the country's 75th year of Independence.
As per a varsity spokesman, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan led the flag hoisting ceremony outside the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat in Main Campus.
Dean Academic Affairs, Dean College Development Council, Dean Research, Registrar, Deans of Faculties, Controller of Examinations, Heads of Departments, Professors, Directors of various Centres/Institutes, Coordinators, Officers of the University and non-teaching staff members participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony with enthusiasm.
The National Anthem was also sung while the National Flag was being hoisted. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented on the occasion by a contingent of University Police.
On the occassion, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the celebrations held in the University with regard to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which saw an overwhelming participation of students, faculty members and staff.
She said the 75th year of Independence is being celebrated with great zeal across the country and the University of Kashmir joined the celebrations and organised special extracurricular and sports activities in the past 15 days.
The Flag Hoisting ceremonies were also held at KU's South Campus, Anantnag, and North Campus, Baramulla, where faculty and staff participated to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with fervor. The ceremonies were led by respective Directors of the two campuses.
The National Flag was also hoisted at University Model High School. Led by school Principal, the students and teachers participated in the event organised to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.