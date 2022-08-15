Independence Day: National Flag hoisted at Kashmir University's main, satellite campuses

As per a varsity spokesman, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan led the flag hoisting ceremony outside the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat in Main Campus.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean College Development Council, Dean Research, Registrar, Deans of Faculties, Controller of Examinations, Heads of Departments, Professors, Directors of various Centres/Institutes, Coordinators, Officers of the University and non-teaching staff members participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony with enthusiasm.

The National Anthem was also sung while the National Flag was being hoisted. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented on the occasion by a contingent of University Police.