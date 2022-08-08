Independence Day | Police review parade arrangements in Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 8: SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan today reviewed preparedness of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations at DPL Budgam parade ground. During his visit he inspected the parade contingents and march-past presented by the contingents of CRPF, Budgam Police, IRP, JKAP and Homeguards. SSP Budgam also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of general masses and availability of parking places at Sports Stadium Budgam.