Inder Cultural Forum Sumbal organises Gadeer conference

Srinagar: A one-day Gadeer conference was organised by Inder Cultural Forum Sumbal at Dak Bungalow Sumbal.

A statement of the forum issued here said that veteran poet and writer Prof Muhammad Zamaan Azurda was the chief guest and Prof Muhammad Ismail Ashina was the guest of honour.

On the occasion, two books – Dewaan-e-Shaida by Ghulam Rasool Shaida and Wasmat Drama Collection by Rasheed Gamgeen - were released. Sajid Sajad and Saleem Yusuf read the papers on the two released books.