Inder Cultural Forum Sumbal organises Gadeer conference

Srinagar: A one-day Gadeer conference was organised by Inder Cultural Forum Sumbal at Dak Bungalow Sumbal.
A statement of the forum issued here said that veteran poet and writer Prof Muhammad Zamaan Azurda was the chief guest and Prof Muhammad Ismail Ashina was the guest of honour.
On the occasion, two books – Dewaan-e-Shaida by Ghulam Rasool Shaida and Wasmat Drama Collection by Rasheed Gamgeen - were released. Sajid Sajad and Saleem Yusuf read the papers on the two released books.
The forum also presented awards to veteran poets and dramatists Basheer Dada and humorist Nazir Josh along with poet writer and social activist Shahid Badgami, actor and writer Abdul Rasheed Gamgeen and playwright, broadcaster, and director Nisar Naseem for their contribution in their respective fields.
On the occasion, Basheer Dada said that the need of the hour was to encourage real and true artists.
Nisar Naseem said that lobbyism had always been there in the field of art and culture, even national-level awards were bestowed on an influence basis but Inder Cultural Forum was the first forum that had selected the awardees on their merit and contribution to the field of art and culture.
Prof Azurda said, “Meritorious and talented artists don’t need appreciation from institutes, people are the real judges and they appreciate the real talent.”
Nazir Josh, Prof Ashina, Syed Akther Mansoor, and Chairman of Municipal Corporation Committee Sumbal Jahangir Ahmad Dar also spoke on the occasion.