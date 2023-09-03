INDIA alliance will defeat NDA: G A Mir

The Congress leader said it is evident that NDA is desperate “due to the upcoming defeat they are set to face by the INDIA, which represents the aspirations of 1.40 crore public of India. “Public has been pushed towards darkness by the ruling dispensation (NDA) at Centre, they want change, the INDIA alliance will ensure that change for betterment, prosperity and equal development of all Indians,”he said.

Mir said INDIA is not only an alliance, it is the revolution, which is strong enough fully capable of bringing the nation out of the morass, darkness, coercion, vendetta politics unleashed by the NDA for the lust of power. “Nation awaits change for betterment, economic stability, employment, safety from internal and external threats etc, for that matter, the INDIA alliance came into being. INDIA feels highly concerned about the assault on parliamentary democracy and other democratic institutions, but it (INDIA) will ensure that these are no more ruined or used by the NDA for the sake of power or to suppress the genuine voices being raised in the public and National interest,”he said.