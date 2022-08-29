India Education Expo organised at Rajbagh

Srinagar: With the aim of providing free career counseling and scholarships to students, a two-day Education and Learning Expo 2022 was launched at Rajbagh Srinagar on Sunday.
In this two-day expo, more than fifty colleges and universities gathered at one place for counseling of students. Organized by Agri Industries Development Vikas Chamber, this expo was inaugurated jointly by lighting the lamp by the chief guest , Ghulam Nabi Var, Chairman Private School Association.
The chief guest conveyed his best wishes to the organiSers of the expo for this commendable initiative and said that this expo will prove to be helpful for the future of the students of Kashmir.
At the same time, special guest Lateef Mir CEO Nurture career in his address said that through this expo students of different faculties will be able to get admission easily.
Also, getting the facility of scholarship would also be a commendable step. He described this expo as a better event for the interest of the students of Kashmir.
Dr Touseef Bhatt also spoke about the other facilities available for the students during the event. Shahid Khan also did free counseling session with the students.
Event organizers Of Agri Industries Vikas Chamber told that students will be able to get hands-on entry in this expo.