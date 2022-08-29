India Education Expo organised at Rajbagh

Srinagar: With the aim of providing free career counseling and scholarships to students, a two-day Education and Learning Expo 2022 was launched at Rajbagh Srinagar on Sunday.

In this two-day expo, more than fifty colleges and universities gathered at one place for counseling of students. Organized by Agri Industries Development Vikas Chamber, this expo was inaugurated jointly by lighting the lamp by the chief guest , Ghulam Nabi Var, Chairman Private School Association.