India logs 26,727 new cases

The death toll climbed to 4,48,339 with 277 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,796 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,20,899 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,04,77,338.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.76 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 98 days, according to the ministry.