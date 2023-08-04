India making strong contribution to international peace: MEA

The Minister said this in his written reply to a query raised by Member Parliament Saumitra Khan about past achievements of India on ongoing multilateral events including G-20 and India’s growing influence in the world.

The MEA stated that India has been able to focus global attention on the most pressing challenges faced by humanity, including through Mission LiFE, aimed at democratizing climate action and empowering people to adopt climate friendly lifestyles and the popularisation of millets to address the challenge of food security. "India has also advocated for an inclusive human-centric approach to development and use of technology to transform the lives of people. We have redoubled efforts towards reformed multilateralism for a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system," the MEA informed during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha.