India making strong contribution to international peace: MEA
Srinagar, Aug 4: The Union Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday said that India’s persistent efforts are towards making a strong contribution to international peace, stability, growth, and security, at every multilateral forum.
The Minister said this in his written reply to a query raised by Member Parliament Saumitra Khan about past achievements of India on ongoing multilateral events including G-20 and India’s growing influence in the world.
The MEA stated that India has been able to focus global attention on the most pressing challenges faced by humanity, including through Mission LiFE, aimed at democratizing climate action and empowering people to adopt climate friendly lifestyles and the popularisation of millets to address the challenge of food security. "India has also advocated for an inclusive human-centric approach to development and use of technology to transform the lives of people. We have redoubled efforts towards reformed multilateralism for a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system," the MEA informed during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha.
The Union Minister said that India is actively engaged in various multilateral forums like the United Nations (UN), G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. "India’s G20 Presidency’s theme, “One Earth, One Family, One Future” is reflected in our G-20 Presidency’s priorities, which include advocacy for inclusive and resilient growth, progress on SDGs, green development and Mission LiFE, technological transformation and public digital infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions; women led development and international peace and harmony," the minister said. The MEA in his written reply further stated that India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries.
"At the G20 Development Ministers Meeting held in Varanasi on June 12 of 2023, the G20 Development Ministers endorsed the work done by the Development Working Group and had unanimously adopted two outcome documents which included G20 2023 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress on the SDGs and High-level Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development," he said. Speaking about India’s achievements in the multilateral events and its growing significance, the Minister said these developments are reflected in the country's higher standing and greater influence in various international institutions and multilateral forums.
"India is contributing to stronger global common good given the larger footprint of Indians in every walk of life across the globe. There is a global recognition today that India is a force of global good in the world, that is, its contributions to regional and global stability, peace, and prosperity," the MEA said.
About the achievements, the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi led the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters, creating the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities in a single Yoga session.
"The idea for declaring an International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the United Nations was formally proposed by the PM in his maiden address to the 69th UNGA on September 27, 2014. The resolution establishing the IDY was co-sponsored by 177 countries and was adopted by the UNGA in December, 2014," he said.
The Minister further stated that during India’s year-long G20 Presidency from December 1 of 2022 to November 30 of 2023, over 200 meetings were held across all Indian States and Union Territories. "The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on 09-10 September 2023. To ensure that our G-20 Presidency focuses on the priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing world, India organized the first ever Voice of Global South Summit in January 2023," he said.
He said the high level participation from 125 countries reflected their trust in India’s efforts towards building a prosperous and inclusive future for the entire World.
"India’s G-20 Presidency’s priorities include advocacy for inclusive and resilient growth; progress on SDGs; green development and Mission LiFE, technological transformation and public digital infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions, women led development, and international peace and harmony," he said.