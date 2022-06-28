‘India needs quality research, training skills to overcome technological gap’

Srinagar, June 28: A week-long training program on material characterisation techniques under the Synergistic Training Programme utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) began on Tuesday at National Institute of Technology.
The workshop is being organised by Departments of Physics and Mechanical Engineering Department of NIT, Srinagar in joint collaboration with Department of Physics, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh. It is sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology. The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Prof. Anil P. Kulkarni, Retired Principal, H.V. Desai College, Pune was the chief guest during the inaugural session. In his key speech, Prof. Kulkarni urged students to focus on quality research and training programs to overcome the technological gap. The aim of NEP2020 is student development and will help the country in the long run to achieve quality research, he said.
"India is still dependent on other countries for various technologies and we need to overcome this gap. Students and researchers should take lead in making the country self-sufficient in modern technologies," Prof. Kulkarni said.
He also congratulated Director NIT Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Head Physics Dr. MA Shah, and Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. Mukund Dutt Sharma for organizing such training workshop for students.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said research and technology are need of the hour. We need to develop and test solutions; predict outcomes and mitigate harm and make informed policy decisions, he said.
"Apart from having more than 400 research scholars on campus, we are trying to provide slots to other institutions as well, so that they will also be exposed to high-end equipment at NIT Srinagar," Prof. Sehgal said.
"There is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir but there is a need to work in the right direction," he said.