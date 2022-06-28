‘India needs quality research, training skills to overcome technological gap’

The workshop is being organised by Departments of Physics and Mechanical Engineering Department of NIT, Srinagar in joint collaboration with Department of Physics, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh. It is sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology. The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Prof. Anil P. Kulkarni, Retired Principal, H.V. Desai College, Pune was the chief guest during the inaugural session. In his key speech, Prof. Kulkarni urged students to focus on quality research and training programs to overcome the technological gap. The aim of NEP2020 is student development and will help the country in the long run to achieve quality research, he said.

"India is still dependent on other countries for various technologies and we need to overcome this gap. Students and researchers should take lead in making the country self-sufficient in modern technologies," Prof. Kulkarni said.