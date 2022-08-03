India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center holds roundtable session in Srinagar

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi chaired Health Innovation Round Table session to showcase India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center at Civil Secretariat here today.
The interactive session was attended by Deputy Ambassador Embassy of Sweden in India, Gautam Bhattacharyya; Head Swedish Trade Commissioners Office (Bangalore)& Lead India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center, Amit Hindua; Head of Govt Affairs Business Sweden, Anjali Bhola Bhargava, representatives of AstraZeneca India, heads and founders of start-ups which include Alveofit, Tricog,Genetico, Qure.ai and Dozee.
Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Chaudhary M Yasin; Director (Coordination) New Medical Colleges, Nursing & Paramedical Colleges J&K, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar/Jammu, Principal SKIMS GMC, Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu, medical experts and other concerned participated in the round table session in person and through virtual mode.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Ambassador Embassy of Sweden in India, Gautam Bhattacharyya, gave a brief introduction and vision about the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre.
He informed the participants that the aim of the innovation center is to develop an ecosystem of open innovation that start-ups and the healthcare delivery stakeholders can use to collaborate and address current and future challenges in the healthcare sector in India.
He added that the platform will enable development and scale up of solutions through frugal innovation for affordable and accessible healthcare in line with the objectives of the Government of India.