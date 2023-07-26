India Travel Award 2023 | Stay Pattern Hospitality Services bags award

A statement said that with over 12,000 votes cast for this edition, Stay Pattern emerged as the undisputed winner with an overwhelming number of votes in the winning category.

The India Travel Awards, known for recognising excellence in the travel and hospitality sector, commended Stay Pattern for its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services and innovative solutions. The recognition reinforces the company's dedication to elevating the standards of hospitality and reflects its popularity among travelers and industry peers.