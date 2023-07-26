India Travel Award 2023 | Stay Pattern Hospitality Services bags award

Srinagar, July 26: Stay Pattern Hospitality Services has bagged prestigious India Travel Award North 2023 for Best Hospitality Management Services.
A statement said that with over 12,000 votes cast for this edition, Stay Pattern emerged as the undisputed winner with an overwhelming number of votes in the winning category.
The India Travel Awards, known for recognising excellence in the travel and hospitality sector, commended Stay Pattern for its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services and innovative solutions. The recognition reinforces the company's dedication to elevating the standards of hospitality and reflects its popularity among travelers and industry peers.
The Best Hospitality Management Services category aimed to acknowledge companies that excel in unparalleled guest experiences, optimized operational efficiency, and setting benchmarks in the hospitality domain.
Stay Pattern's well-deserved victory in this category underscores its position as a leader in the industry, renowned for its unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction and outstanding service delivery.
"We are thrilled and honoured to receive the India Travel Award North 2023 for Best Hospitality Management Services," said Faheem Qureshi, Founder & Director at Stay Pattern.
It is the third prestigious award the company has won this year. Before the India Travel Award North 2023, the company received the Business Excellence Award- Startup of the Year by Outlook Business Spotlight and Best MSME Award of the Year by India MSME Awards 2023. It solidifies Stay Pattern's position as an emerging force in the hospitality landscape. With this latest achievement, Stay Pattern continues to build a legacy of excellence in the industry, showcasing its ability to innovate and exceed industry standards, the statement said.