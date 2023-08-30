Indian Army felicitates cyclist Bhausaheb Bhawar during Srinagar expedition

Srinagar, Aug 30: Bhausaheb Bhawar, a 50-year-old cyclist on an expedition to Srinagar, met Maj Gen PBS Lamba, GOC 31 Sub Area and addressed the students of Army Public School.

Hailing from a small place Hasnabad in Jalna district, Bhawar told army officials that his only aim is to educate people on social evils. “It has been approx. three decades that I am cycling across the length and breadth of the country with my mission- eradicating social evils like dowry, foeticide and to spreading message of national integration and communal harmony. I also talk to youths on drug addiction, cleanliness, corruption and eating habits. I have no home, no mobile number and no bank account. Wherever my cycle stops that is my residence for that day,” he said about the mission and himself while talking to Maj Gen PBS Lamba, GOC 31 Sub Area.

Quoting Bhawar, PRO Defence in Srinagar said that he was 16 when his elder sister and his family suffered due to dowry harassment from her in-laws. “Our parents gave her gifts for wedding. But her in-laws started harassing her demanding more dowry,” Bhawar said adding that it was a traumatic experience for the family back then. Realizing that awareness was the key to end the social evil, he started cycling from 1993. According to Bhausaheb, dowry was the reason for female foeticide as parents were afraid of getting their daughters married and put them through the sufferings. During his expeditions, he also holds awareness programmes in educational institutions.