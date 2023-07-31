Indian Army has 1733 female officers: MoS Defence

This was stated by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Defence, Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to a query raised by the Member Parliament Sandosh Kumar P in the Lok Sabha.

He had sought details about the number of women in medical and non-medical cadres of the Indian Army.

In his reply, the MoS Defence said around 1212 females were in Army Medical Corps (AMC) while the number of females in Army Dental Corps (ADC) was 168 and 3841 women were working in Military Nursing Service (MNS).