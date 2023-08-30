Indians granted highest number of German work visa in 2022

While visiting India earlier this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said that his government wants to ease the path for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in the European country.

A survey by Munich-based Ifo Institute released earlier this month found the country facing an acute labour crisis with more than 43 per cent of nearly 9,000 firms polled suffering from a lack of qualified workers in July -- up from just over 42 per cent in April this year.

After India, Turkey with 12,542 and Serbia with a total of 11,792 German work visas were the biggest beneficiaries in 2022.