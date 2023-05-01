India’s G20 Presidency has added important dimension of youth engagement: KU VC

The VC said this as renowned scientists and academics from various institutions of national importance in the country gathered at the University of Kashmir for a two-day workshop on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources of Upper Indus River Basin’.

Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the workshop, organised by the varsity’s Department of Earth Sciences in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, and Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Mumbai.