India's G20 Presidency: KU set to host C-20 Working Group Meeting on 'Gender Equality and Disability’

The C20 GED WG Meeting focuses on policy dialogues concerning two sub-themes including "Women's Safety" and "Engaging Men and Boys", besides highlighting 'Udharaan' as a successful intervention to address gender inequality. It also envisions evolving a grassroots approach to create pathways for improving women’s access to legal aid and other social support systems. A special focus of deliberations will also be on gender concerns related to specially-abled women.

National and international Coordinators and Co-Coordinators of C20 GED Working Group are among 50 delegates expected to join deliberations in both online and offline modes. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is coordinating the event.

Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan, who is personally monitoring the arrangements, said it is a historic occassion for the University to be associated with events related to the country's G20 Presidency.

“It is recognition of the University’s commitment to not only promote our national policies and programmes but also to advance the country’s G20 goals and objectives,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor has already constituted a task force of academics and officers to oversee arrangements for the February 13-14 event.

Notably, the University of Kashmir has been chosen amongst 15 premier institutions in the country to host a Youth20 event, marking a significant moment in its history and transition to come up as an institution of excellence in the country. Youth delegates from G20 countries are scheduled to attend the Youth20 event in the second week of May 2023 at the University's main campus.