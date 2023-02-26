India’s G20 Presidency | KU VC chairs interactive session

Srinagar, Feb 26: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan chaired an interactive session with delegates of ‘Women20’, an official G20 engagement group focussing on gender equity, at Panjab University, Chandigarh.
Eminent women delegates of national and international repute, associated with W20, attended the interaction session at the varsity’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, a press release said.
In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said called for inclusive consultations and action-oriented recommendations, in line with the country’s W20 Goals, to achieve gender equality and create an enabling environment for women to excel and transform their lives.