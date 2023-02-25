India’s G20 Presidency: KU VC chairs ‘Interactive Session with Delegates of Women20' at Panjab University Chandigarh

“A lot of recommendations have to focus on the needs and requirements of women from underprivileged sections of the society. It is here that the W20 platform can step in with possible interventions and see how best we can help make a difference at grassroots,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

She informed the gathering that the University of Kashmir recently hosted the Civil20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality and Disability which evolved a slew of recommendations for further deliberations at the G20 platform.

“The W20 priorities include women’s entrepreneurship, grassroots women leadership and bridging the gender digital divide. In this context, the W20 platform is one of the best opportunities to put our heads together to see how best these goals can be achieved with practical solutions,” Prof Nilofer said.

Notably, besides hosting the Civil20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality and Disability, the University of Kashmir has been chosen among 15 institutions in the country to host Youth20 events as part of the country’s G20 Presidency. The Youth20 event at the University, scheduled in May 2023, will focus on climate change and mitigation in view of the climate change which is reported to be impacting the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).