[ ‘INDO-PAK CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT’ ] In a first, marriage ceremony held with gaiety along LoC in Uri

BY IDREES AHMAD

Uri: As Indo- Pak armies are observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), a marriage ceremony took place with full rejoice for the first time on Tuesday in this border town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The bridegroom Mudasir Ahmad Khawaja who hails from Garkote village visited Silikote area of Hajipeer sector along the LOC for his Bharaat.

Silikote has over a dozen families left behind and the village falls inside the Indian fence. Due to the frequent shelling and firing from across the border for the last 30-years, most of the villagers have left the place and settled down in Uri town and its nearby areas like Lagama and Salamabad.

Bridegroom Mudasir told Greater Kashmir said that it was a totally an emotional moment for him.