Infant's body found in premises of Dist Hospital Handwara

Srinagar, Jun 3: A newborn was found dead in the premises of District Hospital Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the infant was spotted by some people lying in the premises and informed the hospital authorities about it. A medical team soon after reached the spot and took the body into its possession.
A large number of people, according to whom the infant’s body had several dog bite marks, assembled near the health facility and demanded a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.
Medical Superintendent DH Handwara Dr Nissar Ahmad told GNS that a police complaint into the matter has been registered.