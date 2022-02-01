‘Infection spread has slowed down in J&K’

Srinagar, Feb 1: The spread of COVID-19 infection has slowed down in J&K, and the declining phase of the third wave has started, official data shows.
The trend is reflected in the drastic decrease of reproductive number.
Over the past two weeks, the Reproductive Number (R0) in J&K has dropped from 2.7 percent to less than one percent, statistics of J&K government reveal.
Prof S Saleem Khan, Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar, said when R0 is more than one, disease transmission is more.
“It is like one person can infect more than one person and it continues to spread,” he said.
Prof Khan said when R0 is less than one, it is presumed that chances of infecting another person get lesser and ultimately the infection becomes less prevalent. “There will be few sporadic cases within different population groups till the eave dies down,” he said.
Another official working with COVID-19 Control Room said the third wave was declining and the coming week wouod see a significant drop in its intensity. “The wave seems to recede in the coming week,” he said.
The official said in the past week, 11 districts had started showing declining trends.
He said that four districts of Jammu division and one district of Kashmir had less than 2 percent cases.
In addition, he said, the active cases as well as the daily positivity rate had also fallen down significantly.
From the highest point of 46,376 active cases, the number of active cases in J&K reached 32,558 on Tuesday.