Infiltration almost zero, few attempts successful: J&K DGP

Srinagar Sept 2: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has said that infiltration from across the border into the UT is "almost zero" even as a few attempts have been successful.
Talking to the media on the sidelines of an event in north Kashmir's Kupwara, Singh said, "Infiltration is almost nil. There been a few attempts which have been foiled even as a few attempts have been successful. We have discussed that with a joint meeting with the CAPF and Army".
The DGP congratulated people of Kupwara for "zero militancy" in the district. "Youth have been peaceful despite provocations. We have suffered a lot. Now it is time to compensate that loss with peace," he said.
Over cross border drug smuggling, Singh said the illicit trade has increased with the money being used to fund militancy even as youth are becoming victims to drug addiction.
He appealed civil society, in particular social and religious leaders to assist police in fighting the drug menace.