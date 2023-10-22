Infiltration attempt foiled along LoC in Uri, ops on: Army

Srinagar, Oct 22 : The Army on Sunday said it foiled an infiltration attempt from terrorist along the Line of Control in Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Army said that the based on a specific input a joint operation was launched along the LoC on Saturday.
Army said that during the operation contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and a gunfight ensued. "During the operation arms and ammunition including 6 pistols and 4 hand grenades were recovered," it said.
"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists & firefight ensued. 06xPistols & 04xHand Grenades recovered. Operations in progress," Army said—(KNO)