Kashmir
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara
The operation is in progress.
Srinagar, Oct 26: An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said today.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in Kupwara sector.
The operation, it added, is in progress.