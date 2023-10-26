Representational Image
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

The operation is in progress.

Srinagar, Oct 26: An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said today.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in Kupwara sector.

The operation, it added, is in progress.

