Infiltration bid foiled in north Kashmir’s Kupwara; terrorist killed: police

Srinagar, Oct 30: A terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today.
“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully #foiled an #infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one #terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues,” said a police spokesman on X.
Last week, five terrorists were killed after another infiltration bid was foiled in Machhil sector of the district.