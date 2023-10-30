Kashmir

Infiltration bid foiled in north Kashmir’s Kupwara; terrorist killed: police

Army and police carried out the joint operation: officials
Representational Image
Representational Image

Srinagar, Oct 30: A terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today.

“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully #foiled an #infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one #terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues,” said a police spokesman on X.

Last week, five terrorists were killed after another infiltration bid was foiled in Machhil sector of the district.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com