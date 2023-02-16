Kashmir

Infiltrator killed in Kupwara: Police

Army & police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area, searches continue
Infiltrator killed in Kupwara (File pic)
Infiltrator killed in Kupwara (File pic)
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 16: Police and security forces killed an infiltrator near the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of Kupwara during the night, police said on Thursday. 

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, said that during the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, a joint team of army & police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area.

 "The joint team has neutralised one infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow, " it said. 

infiltration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com