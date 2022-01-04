Info Deptt employees condole demise of Ali Muhammad Khan

Srinagar, Jan 4: The employees of the Information Department, Kashmir division Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Ali Muhammad Khan, a retired officer of the department.
Khan died at his Buchpora residence in Srinagar on Monday. A statement of the department issued here said that a condolence meeting of the department was held in the divisional office in which all officers and officials of the divisional office participated. They prayed for eternal peace to the retired officer.
The Information Department employees also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Meanwhile, the Veterans of Information Department (VsOID), a group of retired officers and officials of the Information Department expressed grief over the demise of Khan, Extending their sympathies with the bereaved family, they prayed for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to bereaved ones to bear this loss. “We all equally share this grief,” they said.
K B Jandial, S Narinder Singh, Ali Muhammad Bhat, Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Abdul Gani Rather, S P Sharma, Thakur Singh, Muhammad Shafi Qazi, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Jan Muhammad Azad are among others who condoled the demise of Khan and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.