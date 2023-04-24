'Inform farming community about modern tools, techniques '

Srinagar, Apr 24: To supervise the smooth conduct of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in north Kashmir districts, the Director Agriculture Kashmir (Nodal Officer for Kisan Sampark Abhiyan North) Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited different areas including Sangrama, Baramulla, Uri of district Baramulla.
Speaking at different places, the Director of Agriculture highlighted the importance of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan. He said the Chief Agriculture Officers of concerned districts have been tasked with ensuring broad publicity of the programme among the farmers and ensuring farmer participation in the program on the scheduled dates.
He asked the concerned officers to ensure the presence of FPOs in the programme. He instructed them to inform the farming community of modern tools and techniques that has been incorporated in HADP to overcome the constraints and use different extension methods to motivate the farming community in adoption of proposed interventions in the approved projects.