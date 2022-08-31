Information Department accords warm send-off to cameraman

Srinagar: The Joint Director of Information Kashmir accorded a warm farewell to Nazir Drabu, cameraman on his superannuation today after rendering more than two decades of dedicated service in the department.
The Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Inam ul Haq Siddiqui on the occasion highlighted the contribution of the official towards the department and congratulated him on attaining superannuation.
He also wished him a happy and prosperous post retirement life. Deputy Director (PR) Kashmir, Bilal Mukhtar; Assistant Director, Mohammad Aslam Khan; District Information Officer Ganderbal, Aafaq Gadda and officials of the department also lauded the contribution of retiring official and wished him a healthy post retirement life.
The retiring employee thanked all their colleagues for their support and cooperation during his tenure in the department.
A gift hamper was presented to the retiring official on behalf of the Department as a mark of honour and affection.