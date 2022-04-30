Information Department bids adieu to AIO on his superannuation

Srinagar, Apr 30: The Information Department Kashmir Division today gave a warm send-off to one of the officials Muhammad Shafi Dar, Assistant Information Officer who attained his superannuation today on 30th April, 2022.
On this occasion, Joint Director Information Kashmir Inam-Ul-Haq Siddiqui; Deputy Director (PR) Bilal Mukhtar; Assistant Director, M Aslam Khan; Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain applauded the qualities of retiree official and congratulated him for the successful completion of his active service.
They highlighted his zeal and dedication towards his work, his contribution towards the betterment of the department and added that his punctuality and commitment will continue to inspire us and wished him a very happy and fulfilling post-retirement life.