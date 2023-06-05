Information Deptt  Baramulla warns citizen journalists against spreading misinformation

Baramulla, June 5: The Baramulla district information officer, Jahangir Ahmad, has issued a circular aimed to regulate citizen journalism across the Baramulla district.
As per the circular those individuals engaged in citizen journalism and live streaming of accidents and suicides, despite a blanket ban on such recordings and reporting, besides being involved in spreading misinformation through social media platforms and indulging in unethical practices had been warned not to violate the government-issued issued guidelines.
"Some individuals are engaged in citizen journalism and live streaming of accidents and suicides, despite a blanket ban on such recordings and reporting. The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been empowered under the JK Media Policy 2020 to take action against any individual or group involved in disseminating misinformation through social media platforms,” reads the circular. “Additionally, any journalist found guilty of unethical practices, spreading fake news, or engaging in anti-national activities may face legal consequences under IPC and Cyber Laws," reads the circular.
The move was initiated after the information department Baramulla received multiple complaints over the mushrooming growth of self-proclaimed journalists and their disruptive impact on community harmony.
In an effort to regulate the growing number of self-styled journalists in Baramulla district, all working media personnel across Baramulla district have been directed to submit authority letters from their respective organizational heads within seven days. “These letters will be used by the Office of the District Information Officer to proceed with necessary formalities,” reads the circular.
The Information Officer Baramulla said that the aim of the circular is to ensure responsible journalism, besides safeguarding the interests of the general public.
“The Government's emphasis on ethical reporting and the verification of facts reflects its commitment to maintaining a trustworthy and reliable media,” he said.