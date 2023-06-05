Information Deptt  Baramulla warns citizen journalists against spreading misinformation

As per the circular those individuals engaged in citizen journalism and live streaming of accidents and suicides, despite a blanket ban on such recordings and reporting, besides being involved in spreading misinformation through social media platforms and indulging in unethical practices had been warned not to violate the government-issued issued guidelines.

"Some individuals are engaged in citizen journalism and live streaming of accidents and suicides, despite a blanket ban on such recordings and reporting. The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been empowered under the JK Media Policy 2020 to take action against any individual or group involved in disseminating misinformation through social media platforms,” reads the circular. “Additionally, any journalist found guilty of unethical practices, spreading fake news, or engaging in anti-national activities may face legal consequences under IPC and Cyber Laws," reads the circular.