Information Deptt employees resume work after ‘salary halt’ orders revoked

The Director of Information on Tuesday had issued the orders of withholding salaries of at least 52 employees who, as per the order, allegedly “were not present on duty during the visit of dignitaries in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The employees resented the orders and staged a protest demanding release of their salary.

Meanwhile, in a move to reach out to the protesting employees and to pacify them, the Joint Director of Information, Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui read out the revocation order in front of them and assured that all their genuine issues would be resolved, besides, the burning issue of DPC would also be convened within a week’s time.

“Based on the report received from Joint Director Information, Kashmir it has been certified that all employees were present on duty in connection with the visit of various dignitaries to Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, Order No INF/101 of 2021 dated 28 September 2021 issued under endorsement No INF/Estt-II/2021/2131- 41 dated 28 September 2021 and notice issued under endorsement No INF/Estt-141/2021/2121-30 dated 28 September 2021 are withdrawn,” the revocation order read.

After his assurances, the employees of the Information department called off the strike and resumed their work in their respective units and sections.

Meanwhile, the employees expressed gratitude to the Director of Information Rahul Pandey for his intervention into the matter and for resolving the same forthwith. They also thanked the Joint Director of Information Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui for his special efforts in resolving the issue amicably.