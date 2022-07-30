Information Deptt Kashmir condoles demise

Srinagar: The Music Composer and Artist of Cultural Unit Kashmir, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khanday breathed his last on Friday evening at his ancestral home in Anchidoora, Anantnag.

The noted Sarangi and Matka player has served the department for more-than three decades bringing laurels to the department for his performance at various reputed events.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Siddiqui at Joint Director Information Office Rambagh, here. During the meeting, the Joint Director expressed shock over the sudden demise of the official.

He also recalled the services rendered by him and said that Khanday was a highly gentle and polite human being, besides he always remained punctual to his duties and would remain at forefront to serve the department. He added that his death is a great loss to the department.