Information technology can play huge role in promotion of official language: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Rajbhasha Cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organised a one-day online workshop on “Role of Information Technology in the Progress of Rajbhasha,” for the administrative staff, at varsity’s Green Campus here.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director Local Languages and Accessibility at Microsoft,Balendu Sharma (online), Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Hindi Adhikari, Dr Sakina Akhter, officers and other staff members were present on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said that Information Technology can play a huge role in promotion of the official language Hindi and other languages of the country.
“Those aspiring to learn Hindi and other languages can easily do it through software applications and Unicode, developed by the software engineers for computers and cell phones,” he said, adding such applications translate the contents from one language to another, which can also be heard through the earphones. Prof. Shah said that majority of university employees have gained proficiency in Hindi after successfully passing Hindi training programmes i.e. Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said that since the establishment of Rajbhasha Cell in the varsity, the administrative staff has evinced keen interest in learning Hindi and several university functionaries are using Hindi in their day-to-day official work. Prof. Zargar said the Cell is conducting frequent workshops and other activities to fully acquaint the staff about the usage of the language.
Addressing the gathering, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, said that Hindi is a link language that connects the whole of India and all the regional languages which are its sister languages. Prof. Nikka said the languages were a medium to communicate and understand each other properly and people should try to learn as many languages as possible.
Director Local Languages and Accessibility at Microsoft, Mr. Balendu Sharma, in his detailed presentation, informed the participants about the computer software’s and applications used for translating the content from English to Hindi and other languages. He said Information Technology has made things very easier for the people interested in learning languages, other than their mother tongue.
Hindi Adhikari, Dr. Sakina Akther, who conducted the programme proceedings, gave a detailed account about the functioning of Rajbhasha Cell and enumerated steps and measures taken by the Cell for the promotion of Hindi.
Public Relations Officer (PRO), Arshad Me'raj proposed the vote of thanks.