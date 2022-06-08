Information technology can play huge role in promotion of official language: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Rajbhasha Cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organised a one-day online workshop on “Role of Information Technology in the Progress of Rajbhasha,” for the administrative staff, at varsity’s Green Campus here.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director Local Languages and Accessibility at Microsoft,Balendu Sharma (online), Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Hindi Adhikari, Dr Sakina Akhter, officers and other staff members were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said that Information Technology can play a huge role in promotion of the official language Hindi and other languages of the country.