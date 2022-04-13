Initiate measures to prevent accidents: Electrical Employees Union

Srinagar, Apr 13: Electrical Employees Union on Wednesday said that the power department management has failed miserably to prevent accidents involving employees.
"We strongly urge power department higher-ups to organise safety awareness programmes on a divisional level to minimise the accidental rate. And the senior engineers and employees of the department should use their experience and perform their duties in a cheerful manner with proper supervision," it said. The entire leadership of the Electrical Employees Union is suffering from this grief and offers condolence with the bereaved family .