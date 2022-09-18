Initiate measures to reduce AT&C losses: MD KPDCL

Chief Engineer (Distribution) highlighted the less revenue recovery from the consumers from most of the Sub Divisions and asked the concerned officers to take every possible effort to recovery the revenue from every consumer.

MD asked the Officers to prioritise the Smart Metering Project, Amnesty Scheme, Replacement of wooden poles, Improvement in Billing & Collection efficiency and up gradation of Divisional Workshops for providing reliable power supply to general consumers of Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer (Distribution) KPDCL Kashmir and all Superintending Engineers of O&M Circles of KPDCL besides Executive Engineers of O&M Divisions of KPDCL, CEO IT&C Division Kashmir, Assistant Ex Engineer Special Sub Division Tangmarg.