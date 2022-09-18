Initiate measures to reduce AT&C losses: MD KPDCL

Srinagar, Sep 18: Managing Director KPDCL, Yasin M Choudhary raised the issue of excessive AT&C losses and urged divisional heads to improve their performance and monitor losses feeder-by-feeder, as well as hold feeder managers and other personnel accountable to set limitations and deadlines.
MD KPDCL chaired a review meeting of all O&M Divisions of KPDCL regarding Winter preparedness and other functions.
The Managing Director while emphasising quality and reliable power supply to consumers took a detailed review on the status of Winter Preparedness, DT Buffer reclamation, Revenue Realisation, Reduction in AT&C loss, Inspection details, Line corridor clearance, branch pruning and Metering Project.
Chief Engineer Distribution informed that advance planning and activities have already been started for winter preparedness. Also, the reclaimable Distribution Transformers buffer is being readied by all divisional workshops and Central Workshop.
While discussing the revenue realisation progress MD KPDCL highlighted the issue of high AT&C losses and directed divisional heads to improve their performance and monitor losses feeder-wise and make Feeder Managers and other staff to be accountable for set parameters and set deadlines. Divisions with poor performance were given time-bound targets to improve their performance.
Chief Engineer (Distribution) highlighted the less revenue recovery from the consumers from most of the Sub Divisions and asked the concerned officers to take every possible effort to recovery the revenue from every consumer.
MD asked the Officers to prioritise the Smart Metering Project, Amnesty Scheme, Replacement of wooden poles, Improvement in Billing & Collection efficiency and up gradation of Divisional Workshops for providing reliable power supply to general consumers of Kashmir Division.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer (Distribution) KPDCL Kashmir and all Superintending Engineers of O&M Circles of KPDCL besides Executive Engineers of O&M Divisions of KPDCL, CEO IT&C Division Kashmir, Assistant Ex Engineer Special Sub Division Tangmarg.