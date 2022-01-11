Initiate snow clearance in far-flung areas under MGNREGA: NC

Srinagar, Jan 11: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday asked the administration to come to the aid of people, whose lives continue to remain out of gear in the wake of heavy snowfall that lashed the Kashmir division a few days ago.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that several villages in the upper reaches of the Kashmir division remain disconnected from the district headquarters for the fourth consecutive day after receiving snowfall.
He said that the electricity distribution system, surface connectivity, and water supply had been badly affected.
“I have received various SOS calls from north, south, and central Kashmir districts, particularly the upper reaches where people continue to face many inconveniences following last week's snowfall. I was told that the heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear in the upper reaches of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam districts. People in these districts are facing tremendous hardships. The electricity, as well as water supply, is disrupted. In case there is any emergency on health grounds, locals are unable to shift the patients to the hospital as authorities have failed to clear snow from the roads,” Sagar said.
He said that the people were alleging that the delay in snow clearance was also because the contractors were not ready to take part in the snow clearance as the concerned departments had not cleared last year's snow clearance payment yet.
“Usually the concerned departments will hire contractors to clear snow from the roads. However, this winter none of the contractors are ready to clear snow from the roads. With the result, the entire population of more than a dozen villages is suffering,” Sagar said.