Initiate snow clearance in far-flung areas under MGNREGA: NC

“I have received various SOS calls from north, south, and central Kashmir districts, particularly the upper reaches where people continue to face many inconveniences following last week's snowfall. I was told that the heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear in the upper reaches of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam districts. People in these districts are facing tremendous hardships. The electricity, as well as water supply, is disrupted. In case there is any emergency on health grounds, locals are unable to shift the patients to the hospital as authorities have failed to clear snow from the roads,” Sagar said.

He said that the people were alleging that the delay in snow clearance was also because the contractors were not ready to take part in the snow clearance as the concerned departments had not cleared last year's snow clearance payment yet.