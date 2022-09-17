Initiative for Competition Promotion to hold interview guidance program for PO exam qualifiers

Srinagar Sept 17: Initiative for Competition Promotion in Jammu & Kashmir (ICP) is conducting the interview guidance program and Mock interviews for the aspirants who cleared Prosecuting Officers Mains Exam conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commision.
As per a handout, the program will carried under the guidance of retired members of JKPSC, retired and serving officers and academicians.
Feedback will be given by the eminent panelist indicating the strength and weakness of the students who face the mock session.
Intrested candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test may send a copy of their Detailed Application Form (DAF) on WhatsApp number 9797821434.