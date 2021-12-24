Injured cop succumbs

Srinagar, Dec 24: A policeman, who was injured critically in a road accident more than a week ago, succumbed at SKIMS on Friday.
He has been identified as IftikarHussain.
Hussain suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a load carrier while performing his duty in Rainawari area of Srinagar.
The video footage of the accident went viral on Friday and people questioned the procedure of issuing driving licenses.
The incident occurred on December 13 when a load carrier (JK01C 3906) hit the IftikarHussain (14/S) while he was performing his routine duty at Zaind Shah Masjid Chowk in Rainawari.
He was shifted to SKIMS where he succumbed to his injuries after battling for 10 days.
The driver of the vehicle Showkat Ismail Langoo of HassanabadRainawari has been arrested.