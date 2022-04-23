Injured in Pulwama militant attack, RPF SI dies at Srinagar hospital

Srinagar, Apr 23: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer injured in a militant attack earlier this week in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district succumbed at SHMS hospital in Srinagar today, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency KDC reported that the Sub Inspector of Railway Protection Force identified as Dev Raj who was injured in Pulwama attack has succumbed to his injuries this morning. “He was treated in the ICU ward 17 of SMHS, today he lost the battle of life,” said the report quoting sources.
Two cops of Railway Protection Force were injured on Monday evening after a pistol-borne militant shot them from point blank range in the Kakapora area. Both the injured personnel were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where HC Surinder Kumar succumbed.