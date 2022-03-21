Kashmir
Injured PDD daily-wager succumbs
Baramulla, Mar 21: A daily wager working in the Power Development Department who had received burn injuries while repairing electricity succumbed in a Srinagar hospital.
Waseem Ahmed Mir (25), son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Deevbugh Kunzar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district was electrocuted while repairing LT wire at Batpora Kunzar.
Mir had been shifted to SMHS Srinagar hospital after suffering from severe burn injuries. Hospital sources said that he succumbed to his injuries.