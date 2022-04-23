Injured RPF officer succumbs

He was identified as Sub Inspector Dev Raj . He was admitted in SMHS hospital after being attacked near a Dhaba in Kakapora area in Pulwama along with his colleague Surinder Singh who had died on spot. “He succumbed to his injuries last night,” officials said here. On April 18, a pistol-borne militant had come and fired at the duo from behind, leaving one of them dead and the SI critically injured before fleeing from the spot.