Injured youth succumbs

Sopore, Aug 20: A 14 yearold boy who was seriously injured in a road accident near a fuel station at Izzat Shah Colony Tarzoo area of Sopore last Thursday succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in a hospital in Srinagar.
He was injured during a collision between two vehicles. According to reports, soon after the road incident, the injured was rushed to a nearby health facility, wherefrom he was referred to an advanced health care facility in Srinagar, however, he succumbed to his injuries, reports said.
The deceased boy was identified as Adnan Manzoor Sheikh, son of Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh of Tarzoo locality in Sopore.