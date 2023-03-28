Inquiry against private schools for prescribing textbooks by private publishers: DSEK

Srinagar, March 29: The government has ordered an inquiry to probe the complaints received against several private schools in the Valley for prescribing textbooks published by private publishers in addition to those recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).The inquiry has been ordered after complaints were received by the government from parents and students that private schools were prescribing both textbooks of private publishers as well as JKBOSE textbooks thus overburdening the students.

The parents complained that they were being forced by the private schools to buy expensive textbooks published by private publishers in addition to the textbooks recommended by JKBOSE.In this regard, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has written to all the Chief Education Officers (CEO) to probe into the matter.

"The department has received various complaints from the parents alleging therein that some of the private schools are asking the parents to purchase books of private publishers instead of or in addition to the books prescribed by the JKBOSE," the official communication read.The Directorate has stated that the practice has been viewed seriously by the authorities."You are requested to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter along with your Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and furnish the action taken report to this Directorate within a period of three days positively. The matter may be treated as most urgent," the communication stated.