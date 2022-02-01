Inquiry ordered against ‘medical negligence’ leading to patient’s death

Pulwama, Feb 1: Taking serious note of the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of Muhammad Hussain Hafiz, an employee of MC Pulwama who reportedly died due to cardiac arrest at District Hospital Pulwama on January 31, 2022, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary Tuesday ordered the constitution of an inquiry committee for investigating the matter.
While taking cognisance of the matter, the DC said that an inquiry had been initiated to ascertain the veracity of medical negligence on the part of doctors and staff on duty.
He said that a three-member committee had been constituted in this regard which would submit a report within three days.
The DC said that in case of medical negligence, law would take its course and negligence would be dealt in consonance with the law.
Choudhary said that the administration was committed towards the goal of quality, sustainable and equitable health care for all.
He said that doctors and paramedical staff had been playing pivotal role in the patient management amid the third wave but any deliberate negligence on the part of staff could not be tolerated.
He said that any mischievous attempt at creating a fake news and false counter narrative of spreading baseless rumours and vested propaganda would be aptly dealt with.