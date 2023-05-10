Inquiry ordered into allegations of poor blacktopping on Poonch roads

Poonch, May 10: District Magistrate Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary has ordered inquiry into the allegations of poor blacktopping work on two roads in Poonch district.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that there were allegations of poor blacktopping on Chandak to Sathra and Bus stand Mandi to Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple.

He said that inquiry officer has been asked to submit a detailed inquiry report within fifteen days for further necessary action.