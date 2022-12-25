Inquiry ordered into death of undertrial in Kupwara

“With regard to the subject captioned above, Additional District Magistrate, Kupwara has been nominated as Enquiry Officer vide District Magistrate Kupwara Order No. 120-DCK/Adm of 2022, Dated:- 25-10-2022 to conduct the Magisterial Enquiry into the death of one under trial prisoner namely Mohd Yousuf Bhat S/o Ab Aziz Bhat R/o Prengroo, Handwara, District Kupwara,” the DC said in an order. “In this connection, I am directed to request you to depute Dr. Ashiq (Medical officer), Dr. Arshid Hussain, Dr. Vikram and the supporting team who conducted Post-Mortem of Mohd Yousuf Bhat S/o Ab. Aziz Bhat R/o Prengroo, Handwara, District Kupwara to this office on 27-12-2022 at 11:00 a.m positively,” it said.