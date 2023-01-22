Inside the world of unique recyclers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 19: Around 30-metres ahead of the cremation ground on the busy Batamaloo-Karan Nagar road, Nandini, an eight-year-old girl is sharing her snack with a stray dog as she helps her mother in sorting the used clothes at their stall.

The plot is a hub for the migrant workers involved in the trade of buying used clothes in exchange for new utensils.

Nandini and her brother, a couple of years older than her, are helping their mother, Sunita, in folding and stockpiling the used articles as they call it a day.