Inspection of drug outlets carried out in Bandipora

Bandipora, Dec 26: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed, an inspection drive of the Drug sale retail outlets operating in the district was conducted by a team of Officers/Officials of Drugs Control Department, Legal Metrology Department, Food Safety Department, Revenue Department and Police.
The inspection was carried out to verify that every firm who is involved in the sale of drugs is operating under valid license and under norms.
The inspecting team checked various measures following the directions issued under NASHA Mukt Bharat Abhiyan like installation of CCTVs and CBS in their shops, maintaining the records of NRx drugs or Schedule H1 drugs.
The team also inspected the maintenance of conditions of licenses issued to them under provisions of Drug Laws like sale of drugs under the supervision of QP or maintenance of sale/purchase records of drugs.
The inspecting team also checked provisions with respect to Legal Metrology like Selling drugs under given MRP rates and observing other provisions and Possession of FSSAI registration for the items coming under the purview of Food Safety and Standards of India. The team inspected records regarding Selling Scheduled drugs against proper prescription issued by Registered Medical Practitioners.
It was given out that as many as 17 shops were inspected around District Hospital as well as in the main market and no major violation was found with respect to conditions of the licence(s) as well as maintenance of sale/purchase records of NRx drugs/Schedule H1 and Scheduled H drugs.
An official informed that all the firms have installed CCTV Cameras in their premises except 02 shops who were issued strict instructions for installation of the same.
The team of officers provided special instructions to all establishments regarding installation of Computer Billing System (CBS) on their counters.
An official of the Food Safety Department informed that Food Registrations has been checked by the representatives of the Food Safety Department & found satisfactory on all counters.
The officers from the Legal Metrology department found 02 violations on these counters and issued a seizure memo in this regard against the violators.